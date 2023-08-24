‘We need housing reform now.’ This Woman Said Her Landlord Now Charges $50 For Parking To Get Around Rent Increases
by Matthew Gilligan
Some landlords are just the worst, aren’t they?
And it sounds like the woman who posted a video that went viral on TikTok is pretty fed up with theirs and she’s calling them out.
Her name is Jo and she said that her landlords decided to start charging $50 per month for parking to get around a rent cap where she lives in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada.
Jo added that the new charge came without any big improvement to the area where she parks.
She said she’s parked in the same spot since she’s lived in the rental for the past seven years and the landlords told her they would be improving the parking area but the “improvements” didn’t add up to much.
Jo added that the landlords did nothing with the haphazard landscaping and a fence that was taken out by a hurricane last year was never replaced.
The video’s caption reads, “We need housing reform now.”
Take a look at what she had to say.
Jo posted a follow-up video where she talked about Prince Edward Island’s rent cap and she said, “What my landlords did is not illegal, just shady.”
She added, “I posted that because I think it’s really important that we be vocal about how people in power are treating us when we’re this upset about something as small as spray-painted lines on the driveway. It often points to the fact that there is a huge, huge issue, which there is. We’re all paying too much for rent here.”
How do people get away with stuff like this.