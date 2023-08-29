What Would You Purchase If You Were Given $1,000 To Buy A Gift For Yourself? People Responded.
by Matthew Gilligan
I’d love it if someone slipped me $1,000 and told me to go treat myself to a gift.
And I think I know what I’d go out and buy!
A brand new, HUGE television for my living room.
My current TV is decent, but it would be nice to upgrade so I could watch movies and sporting events with even better quality.
What would you buy?
Here’s what AskReddit users had to say.
Nice and cozy.
“Some really nice bedding that isn’t on sale/clearance, second hand or a hand-me-down.
Like a down comforter, with actual matching colours and throw pillows and stuff.
My mattress is good, and I have… One set of cotton sheets, but I just can’t justify spending money on nice stuff.”
Time for a soak.
“One of those inflatable hot tubs with all the options.
I know it’s not as good as the real deal hot tub, but at the $1,000 price point, that’s what I’d take.
I do physically demanding work in the summer then teach during the year and for both I’d like to rest and recover in a hot tub.”
Gaming.
“I only have a Nintendo Switch, so I want to buy either a gaming laptop or new console to play all these non-Nintendo games.”
Money well spent.
“I would put it all towards my car so I can guarantee it’s nice and safe for when my first child is born this December.”
Yes!
“1,000 tacos. They have the deal 100 tacos for $100.
I’d buy that.
Actually may have to buy a few wheel barrows actually.
Maybe 700 tacos.”
Sucks.
“Put it towards some of our medical bills.
Mine were already bad enough but now my youngest is going through treatment for Hodgkins lymphoma and the bills have become crippling.”
Sounds fun.
“I’d buy a onewheel.
I was extremely depressed in grad school after going through some unfortunate stuff, and was really lucky to make some good friends. One in particular convinced me to buy a onewheel, I financed it with one of those afterpay apps.
Dude came knocking at my door almost every day and pulled me outside to go ride onewheels together. The combo of fresh air and company was a huge part of how I got out of my slump and managed to get through grad school.”
Debt.
“I would pay off the debt I have to my mother.
She helped me when I was in real trouble and now I’m trying to repay her but things keep happening.”
Animal lover.
“I would donate it to one of the local animal rescues. They all do such amazing work and need all the help they can get.
I would probably use about $100 of it to buy my cats some treats and fun stuff for them.”
Time for a new one.
“New phone.
Still rocking the same iPhone SE I got in 2020 and it’s progressively getting more buggy and the battery d**s really quickly now.”
New surroundings.
“I would use it to move into a new apartment.
I absolutely h**e where I live and want to move, but have to build up a little more savings before moving.
That would help me tremendously.”
Gotta look good.
“Get myself braces or Invisalign.
If there was somehow any money left over I’d also get my teeth whitened.
My smile is a huge insecurity of mine right now.”
I’d buy myself some Apple stock. 😉