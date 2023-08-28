August 28, 2023 at 5:53 pm

‘Why is it in a trash can?’ A Woman Shared The Disgusting Conditions In The Walk-in Refrigerator At Her Job

by Matthew Gilligan

I’ve worked in a few kitchens in my day, and all I can say is that if the walk-in fridge is in disarray, that usually means the whole restaurant is a mess.

A woman shared a video on TikTok where she showed viewers the absolutely disgusting condition of the walk-in at the restaurant where she works.

The video shows all kinds of uncovered containers of food and also points several examples of unsanitary practices.

And the worst part of the video might be the salad dressing…in a garbage can.

She said, “This is ginger dressing, bro. Why is it in a trash can?”

FYI, the woman said this is a sushi restaurant in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Check out the video and try not to get sick!

Here’s how folks reacted.

This person said she needs to call the local health department.

Another viewer said there are a lot of health code violations going on here.

And this TikTokker said what a lot of us are thinking…

Man, this is so scary. And you know this is going on a lot more than we realize.

