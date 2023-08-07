Woman Asks if She’s Wrong for Letting Her Niece and Nephew Destroy the House While She Babysat
If you’re watching kids that don’t belong to you and they’re wild and out of control, what are you really supposed to do?
You can’t really discipline them THAT much, so is it the best thing to just let them destroy the place?
Hmmm…that’s a tough one…
Check out what this woman had to say and see if you think she handled this situation in the wrong way.
AITA For allowing my niece and nephew to destroy the house by not disciplining them after my sister-in-law specifically instructed me not to discipline them?
“My brother Casey (32 y.o.) is much older than me (17 y.o.) He’s married to my sister-in-law Mandy (36 y.o.) and they have two kids; My nephew Nick (3 ½ y.o.) and my niece Mya (2 y.o.)
Mandy recently asked my parents if I could babysit Nick and Mya, since Mandy wanted to visit her mom and the original babysitter canceled last minute.
I had never babysat Nick or Mya before (I honestly don’t have any real experience in babysitting kids under five) but my parents begged and offered to pay me so I agreed.
Babysitting Nick and Mya was a nightmare. They acted like they had never been told no or been forced to behave in their entire lives; Drawing on the walls with crayons and markers, trying to flush bath toys down the toilet, throwing themselves on the floor and screaming for candy, the list goes on and on.
I called Mandy explaining what Nick and Mya were doing and that I was having them stand in the corner for a time-out. Mandy ended up coming home early, but not to deal with Nick or Mya. Instead, Mandy was angry with me and told me that I wasn’t allowed to discipline them because I’m not their mother and “need to learn my place.”
The next weekend (last Friday), Mandy begged me to babysit Nick and Mya because she said she wanted to visit her mom again and couldn’t find another babysitter. My parents had me agree and Mandy told me again that I was not allowed to discipline Nick or Mya. (I’m pretty sure this is the real reason why she couldn’t get an actual babysitter for Nick and Mya.)
Since Mandy said I couldn’t discipline them, I decided to do as I was told. I watched them to make sure they didn’t try to run away from home or anything, but otherwise left Nick and Mya to their own devices. The house was obviously a wreck by the time Mandy got home.
Mandy was furious with me and tried convincing my parents not to pay me. My parents still paid me since a deal is a deal. But they said they were disappointed me with because even though Mandy’s no-discipline rule was silly, I had a dozen better ways of keeping my niece and nephew occupied (using an activity like crafts or hide-and-seek) instead of being “spiteful/immature” and just letting them destroy the house.
Casey hasn’t said anything about it, but he is kinda an absentee father to be honest. He spends most of his time at work. When he is home, he kinda just acts like the fun uncle while Mandy does the actual parenting. I’m looking for unbiased perspectives on here.
AITA?”
Here's what Reddit users said about this.
One individual said she’s NTA at all for what happened.
Another person said she should never watch these kids again.
And this Reddit user said she’s NTA and that this is all on the parents.
Yeah, don’t EVER agree to watch those kids again.
What a mess!
