August 5, 2023 at 1:23 pm

Woman’s TikTok Shows That The House She Just Bought Is Only Accessible by Tram

by Matthew Gilligan

It takes a certain kind of person to want to live in a house like this and it seems like this woman found the perfect fit for herself!

A woman shared a video on TikTok showing her house that is only accessible by tram and it looks pretty amazing.

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 11.52.15 AM Womans TikTok Shows That The House She Just Bought Is Only Accessible by Tram

Photo Credit: TikTok

The text overlay in her video reads, “POV: You randomly decided to buy a house only accessible by tram.”

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 11.52.27 AM Womans TikTok Shows That The House She Just Bought Is Only Accessible by Tram

Photo Credit: TikTok

That has to be a wild ride every time she gets home.

And I wonder what it’s like getting home after a late night out…

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 11.52.41 AM Womans TikTok Shows That The House She Just Bought Is Only Accessible by Tram

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out her video and see what you think.

@courtney..johnsonActually not random i manifested this lol (also i need to post an update about the guest house – no tram needed for her)♬ original sound – courtney johnson

In a follow-up video, she gave viewers a tour of her tram-accessible house in Austin, Texas.

Take a look at her digs in the video below.

@courtney..johnson Replying to @. ♬ original sound – courtney johnson

Here’s how people reacted on TikTok.

One person said this would be inconvenient if you forgot something.

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 11.52.55 AM Womans TikTok Shows That The House She Just Bought Is Only Accessible by Tram

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another person had a scary story about a tram like this.

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 11.53.03 AM Womans TikTok Shows That The House She Just Bought Is Only Accessible by Tram

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTok user made a good point.

Yikes!

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 11.53.27 AM Womans TikTok Shows That The House She Just Bought Is Only Accessible by Tram

Photo Credit: TikTok

Not gonna lie… I’d love a place like this.

