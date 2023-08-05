Woman’s TikTok Shows That The House She Just Bought Is Only Accessible by Tram
by Matthew Gilligan
It takes a certain kind of person to want to live in a house like this and it seems like this woman found the perfect fit for herself!
A woman shared a video on TikTok showing her house that is only accessible by tram and it looks pretty amazing.
The text overlay in her video reads, “POV: You randomly decided to buy a house only accessible by tram.”
That has to be a wild ride every time she gets home.
And I wonder what it’s like getting home after a late night out…
Check out her video and see what you think.
@courtney..johnsonActually not random i manifested this lol (also i need to post an update about the guest house – no tram needed for her)♬ original sound – courtney johnson
In a follow-up video, she gave viewers a tour of her tram-accessible house in Austin, Texas.
Take a look at her digs in the video below.
@courtney..johnson Replying to @. ♬ original sound – courtney johnson
