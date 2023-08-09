‘Y’all hear that thing sizzling?’ A Man Showed People What He Cooks in His Mini Cast Iron Skillet
by Matthew Gilligan
If there’s one video you see today that will put a HUGE smile on your face, we’re pretty confident that this is the one.
A guy named DeWarren posted a delightful video where he showed viewers what he cooked with a tiny skillet that he purchased at Ace Hardware.
He said, “Man, I’m up in Ace Hardware. Look what I just found. A little small cast iron skillet. Yeah let me see what I can do with it.”
And then it was time to fire up that tiny skillet…over some hot coals in a regular-sized skillet.
DeWarren grilled up some meat in the tiny skillet and poured a Miller High Life into a tiny mug to keep the theme of the day going.
DeWarren also treats himself to a little Maker’s Mark as cooks and it starts to drizzle.
He says to viewers, “Y’all hear that thing sizzling?” and he shows viewers that that little skillet is doing the job.
And then it was time to eat!
Take a look at the video.
@dduubb38 It was just hot outside and blue sky where the rain come from? 🤣🤣 but that steak was good fam.!!! #beer #alcohol #drink #chug #burp #shot #boilermaker #shotgunbeer #ace #fyp ♬ original sound – DeWarren Otey
Here’s what people had to say about this.
This person made a funny observation.
This TikTokker seems like they really want to hang out with this fella.
And one individual was inspired by what this guy is up to.
Time to go buy a mini skillet and join the revolution!