August 9, 2023 at 8:50 am

‘Y’all hear that thing sizzling?’ A Man Showed People What He Cooks in His Mini Cast Iron Skillet

by Matthew Gilligan

If there’s one video you see today that will put a HUGE smile on your face, we’re pretty confident that this is the one.

A guy named DeWarren posted a delightful video where he showed viewers what he cooked with a tiny skillet that he purchased at Ace Hardware.

He said, “Man, I’m up in Ace Hardware. Look what I just found. A little small cast iron skillet. Yeah let me see what I can do with it.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 5.12.57 PM Y’all hear that thing sizzling? A Man Showed People What He Cooks in His Mini Cast Iron Skillet

Photo Credit: TikTok

And then it was time to fire up that tiny skillet…over some hot coals in a regular-sized skillet.

DeWarren grilled up some meat in the tiny skillet and poured a Miller High Life into a tiny mug to keep the theme of the day going.

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 5.13.14 PM 1 Y’all hear that thing sizzling? A Man Showed People What He Cooks in His Mini Cast Iron Skillet

Photo Credit: TikTok

DeWarren also treats himself to a little Maker’s Mark as cooks and it starts to drizzle.

He says to viewers, “Y’all hear that thing sizzling?” and he shows viewers that that little skillet is doing the job.

And then it was time to eat!

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 5.13.24 PM Y’all hear that thing sizzling? A Man Showed People What He Cooks in His Mini Cast Iron Skillet

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@dduubb38 It was just hot outside and blue sky where the rain come from? 🤣🤣 but that steak was good fam.!!! #beer #alcohol #drink #chug #burp #shot #boilermaker #shotgunbeer #ace #fyp ♬ original sound – DeWarren Otey

Here’s what people had to say about this.

This person made a funny observation.

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 5.13.38 PM Y’all hear that thing sizzling? A Man Showed People What He Cooks in His Mini Cast Iron Skillet

Photo Credit: TikTok

This TikTokker seems like they really want to hang out with this fella.

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 5.13.47 PM Y’all hear that thing sizzling? A Man Showed People What He Cooks in His Mini Cast Iron Skillet

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one individual was inspired by what this guy is up to.

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 5.13.57 PM Y’all hear that thing sizzling? A Man Showed People What He Cooks in His Mini Cast Iron Skillet

Photo Credit: TikTok

Time to go buy a mini skillet and join the revolution!

