‘What is going on?’ A Man Received A Gift From Someone Claiming To Be His Future Son
by Matthew Gilligan
Does time travel really exist…?
Well, the jury is definitely still out on that big question, but sometimes stories pop up that make people think twice…
A man named Jesse posted a TikTok video to share a very strange experience he had. Jesse said that he received a birthday gift and a card from someone who said they are his future son.
He said he came home from work and a bottle of liquor and a drone were sitting on the chair on his porch. There was also a birthday card that read, “Enjoy today, Dad.”
Jesse has a one-year-old daughter so he knew it couldn’t have been from her, so he took another look at the card. Whoever sent the card said they were his future son “Gary” and that he was 15-years-old when he dropped off the gifts from the future.
In the birthday card, “Gary” apologized for a future argument and he told Jesse that he will be born in two years, sometime in 2025.
His future son also mentioned a Kratos tattoo from God of War.
Jesse said that he doesn’t have that tattoo…but he’s always considered getting one.
Jesse seemed to think that this could potentially be real…
Check out his video:
@jymleaderjess
Happy birthday from my future son evidently 😂#fyp #fypシ #xyzbca #timetravel #birthday
Jesse posted a follow-up video and said he asked his wife Holly about what was going on. His wife told him that she’s not pregnant and that even if she was, she wouldn’t name her son Gary.
Jesse then said that he thinks his best friend might have been pulling a prank on him. He said he and his friend have had issues and haven’t talked in a while and he thinks that maybe he was just trying to be a good friend.
So it’s either a son from the future or his estranged best friend….
@jymleaderjess
Replying to @Jedi Jenn Sorry for the anticlimactic response lol #fyp #fypシ #xyzbca #birthday #stillamystery #garycomehome
Here’s what folks had to say.
One person was shocked that a baby would be named Gary in these times.
Another TikTokker thinks his wife is trying to give him a hint.
And this individual think there’s been a ripple in time.
Good luck to this guy and his future family! 😉