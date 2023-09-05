‘We stuff all the cash in the toilet safe.’ A Spirit Halloween Worker Exposes The Secrets About The Company
by Laura Lynott
This 16-year-old former Spirit Halloween worker has revealed trade secrets at the spooky store!
The poster worked at the company for two fall seasons and saw all the devilish goings-on.
The teenager claimed one manager was a 19-year-old “high school drop” out. And get this! She says that the safe was “next to the toilet in the bathroom!!!!…”
”Every night we gotta go there and we stuff all the cash in the toilet safe…” she added.
But never mind that… it’s the spooky going’s on we wanna hear about, right?! Well…
The poster said at 9.45pm when there was nobody in the shop, she’d find herself getting an “out of body experience”!!!
”You’re putting away Freddy Krueger masks and the X Files theme song is playing…” she told followers.
On the flip side – “They paid me kinda good, though,” she told folks. BUT… Then there were the creepier customers!
“The people that scared me most were the people that knew the most about Halloween,” she said.
“They went in there and spent thousands of dollars on animatronics and decorations… and I just felt I didn’t eat, sleep, breath Halloween in the way they wanted me to.”
“They’re like ‘Can you take me to the Michael Myers section’ and I’m looking at Freddy Krueger thinking who the f**k is Michael Myers?”
She was 15 when working at the shop and yet, apparently a lot of folks came in asking would these “Handcuffs hold up” for other things that go BUMP in the night!!!!!
“People would just come in and buy a whip,” she added.
And she’s got a special message on the store makeup but we will let y’all watch the clip for more!
Here’s the video:
@katherinemljones
i love talking about spirit, its my deepest lore #spirithalloween
The spooktastic folks loved this post!
But some wish they could only get hired!
And yeah, some sketchy stuff definitely went down.
Not gonna lie… I’d like to work there for a season.
Because I’m spooky like that! Mwhahahahaha!