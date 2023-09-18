September 18, 2023 at 12:11 am

‘Just got fired for this yesterday.’ A Waitress Showed Viewers All The Food She Snuck While On The Job

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@passmavepe

If you’ve ever worked in a restaurant, you know the drill…

Sometimes you just gotta graze during your shift when you get hungry!

And that means you gotta eat while you can between running plates of food to customers.

A woman who works as a server posted a TikTok video and showed viewers the amount of food she snuck during a work shift at her job at an Italian restaurant.

Source: TikTok/@passmavepe

The woman isn’t shy and she eats pizza, calamari, French fries, a roll, and some cheese for good measure.

Source: TikTok/@passmavepe

The text overlay on the video reads, “usual shift in a restaurant.”

And in her caption, she admits that she’s a pickpocket.

You outed yourself!

Source: TikTok/@passmavepe

Take a look at her video.

@passmavepe

pickpocket indeed

♬ original sound – user2117519005342

And here’s what people had to say.

This individual said they got fired for doing this.

Source: TikTok/@passmavepe

Another TikTokker said they weren’t allowed to touch the food at work.

Source: TikTok/@passmavepe

And this individual sounds like their workplace isn’t a whole lot of fun.

Source: TikTok/@passmavepe

Maybe it’s just me, but if you work at a restaurant, they should have to feed you. Especially because servers get paid such a low hourly wage.

Sorry, not sorry.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter