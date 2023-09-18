‘Just got fired for this yesterday.’ A Waitress Showed Viewers All The Food She Snuck While On The Job
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’ve ever worked in a restaurant, you know the drill…
Sometimes you just gotta graze during your shift when you get hungry!
And that means you gotta eat while you can between running plates of food to customers.
A woman who works as a server posted a TikTok video and showed viewers the amount of food she snuck during a work shift at her job at an Italian restaurant.
The woman isn’t shy and she eats pizza, calamari, French fries, a roll, and some cheese for good measure.
The text overlay on the video reads, “usual shift in a restaurant.”
And in her caption, she admits that she’s a pickpocket.
You outed yourself!
Take a look at her video.
@passmavepe
pickpocket indeed
And here’s what people had to say.
This individual said they got fired for doing this.
Another TikTokker said they weren’t allowed to touch the food at work.
And this individual sounds like their workplace isn’t a whole lot of fun.
Maybe it’s just me, but if you work at a restaurant, they should have to feed you. Especially because servers get paid such a low hourly wage.
Sorry, not sorry.