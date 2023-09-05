‘It came with a hefty fee.’ A Woman Shares Her Take Why She Thinks Older Men Get Remarried And Reveals A Story About Her Grandfather Getting Scammed
by Matthew Gilligan
A woman posted a TikTok video where she explained why she thinks more men than women get remarried after their partners pass away.
And her video got a lot of people talking.
She said, “It’s because they were exhausted and are like, ‘I’m never doing that again.’ Whereas men are like, ‘What do I do now? I better find someone else to exploit.’”
She said men want someone to take care of them and women usually have enough after one marriage.
She said, “They don’t want to be exploited again. They don’t want to endure another man. I promise it’s not out of loyalty. Even if they had like a good relationship and a loving marriage. They won’t do it again.”
She said that she learned this lesson from her grandparents and said that when her grandmother passed away, her grandfather moved on quickly but found that none of the women he met were interested in getting married.
She further explained that her grandfather wanted to marry a woman he was dating but she refused to marry him.
She said, “And it’s because he wanted a hospice wife.”
Things took a turn for the worse with another woman her grandfather got involved with and the woman ended up draining his bank account until he passed away.
She said, “That woman screwed my family so bad, but you know what? Good for you, Billie — savvy businesswoman. [You] refused to let a man turn you into hospice wife without having him pay up.”
She added, “None of y’all none of our grandmas remarried probably because your grandpa was a jerk, not because they really loved him. No way.”
Something to think about…
Check out what she had to say in her video.
Is her take cynical? Yes. Does it make sense? Yes.
Life is short. Enjoy yourself.