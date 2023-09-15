‘Unlimited food and drink for $1 an hour!’ A Woman Spent 12 Hours At A Golden Corral Buffet And The Staff Happily Helped Her The Entire Day
by Matthew Gilligan
Finally, some good news!
Have you ever stayed at a buffet for hours upon hours and waited to see how long it would take for restaurant employees to tell you to get lost?
Well, that didn’t happen to a woman named Madison. The entire staff was actually really nice to her! And she posted a video to TikTok that documented her journey during a 12-hour buffet feast at a Golden Corral restaurant.
Madison’s video showed her eating three meals at the restaurant from the buffet. She said, “The cotton candy cake was my favorite. I literally ate half of it by myself.”
Once during the day, Madison returned to her table and found that her plates and silverware had been taken away because her waitress thought she left. The waitress apologized and told her she could stay for as long as she wanted.
Madison said about the many drink refills her waitress gave her, “I think she’s trying to make me full so I would leave. I’m not falling for that.”
Because she stayed so long, Madison even helped the employees move tables around before dinner service.
Madison ended up staying at the restaurant for 12 hours.
She said, “Unlimited food and drink for $1 an hour. Best day ever. I think I got my money’s worth. But let me know what you think.”
Here’s her video.
And here’s what folks had to say about it.
