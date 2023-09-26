‘Only rich people don’t know this game.’ Woman Shares Bank Hack To Purposely Overdraft Your Account To Pay Bills But Avoid Pricey Fees
by Laura Lynott
The pre-payday blues ain’t nothing new but this artist is sharing a hack that could rescue anyone who’s broke right now.
While most people who’ve ever found themselves short ahead of their paycheck, would know this hack, some folk may have missed it.
@Vanboozled told her followers: “If you’re broke or working class, you know that when you have a bill coming out of your bank account.
“But you need the money currently in your bank account to pay for food and gas to get to work, for the next few days until your paycheck comes in.”
“You take the money out of your bank account and let it go into the overdraft to pay the bill and then you still have money to get to work.”
And this awesome advice didn’t stop there. Because anyone using this hack has to be super careful with timing!
The artist told her followers they needed to be as sure as possible that their paycheck was going to hit their account on time or there would be additional charges.
She continued, “You can hopefully get your paycheck deposited in time so you don’t get charged by the bank for the overdraft. I know that normal people know that. Only rich people don’t know this game.”
Wouldn’t it be great if companies paid enough so folks didn’t have to worry about being broke?
We can only dream…