‘This is what I keep in my first aid kit.’ TikToker Shows How Meat Tenderizer Can Neutralize Painful Stings & Bites From Bugs

We’ve all heard of homemade remedies that people claim work wonders, and an exterminator on TikTok is claiming that a pretty simple hack can help relieve those itchy or painful bites and stings you can get from pesky bugs!

In a video he posted on TikTok he claims, “Let me show you how this $3 bottle can help you if you get bitten or stung by bees, wasps or hornets.:

He says you get a washcloth and get it wet… drip a little water into the meat tenderizer to make a paste…

Then put that paste on the sting.

And then put a bandaid on the bite and leave it a few hours or overnight.

He said the tenderizer “draws the poison out!”

Okay… so does this actually work?

Because this is just a TikTok video after all. How can we trust it?

We did a little digging and found the same advice on the website of John Hopkins medicine, along with some other tips.

Apply a paste of baking soda and water and leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes.

Apply a paste of nonseasoned meat tenderizer and water and leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes.

Apply a wet tea bag and leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes.

Apparently meat tenderizer has an enzyme in it called papain that breaks down proteins. But it can also break down the venom in stings and essentially neutralize it.

So there ya go! Give it a try!

So yeah, maybe some of this stuff works. We really don’t know.

Just be careful out there with any homemade remedies, mkay?