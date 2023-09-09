Did He Overreact When He Fired His Brother Because He Proposed At His Wedding?
If you figured that, by now, everyone in the wedding-attending world would realize that proposing at someone else’s nuptials was against the unwritten rules.
This guy’s brother apparently does not, though, and it’s cost him a job.
OP owns his own plumbing business and gave his brother a job during the pandemic. It’s worked out great, as his brother took to the work and is about to strike out on his own as a master plumber.
So a bit of background. I own a plumbing company and hired my brother 3 years ago. He was jobless after the pandemic and I offered for him to come work for me.
He was 22 at the time, and is now looking to become a master plumber and start his own business.
Things got tense when OP got married, and instead of giving a best man’s speech at the reception, he proposed to his girlfriend. This resulted in the family fawning all over the wrong couple.
At my wedding, in which he was the best man, he decided that during his speech he would give us all a big surprise and decided to propose to his long time girlfriend.
Me and my wife were appalled. We both feel like he stole the shine from our day.
Everyone else in our families were so excited and kept taking pictures with her, looking at the ring, etc.
Both OP and his wife had their feelings hurt over the whole thing, and OP decided he was so hurt he didn’t want to see his brother every day at work.
I decided to fire him the very next day. He still doesn’t understand why.
I should have mentioned this, but he will be getting severance. He is still my brother, and I wouldn’t let him lose his home over this. But as a small business I can’t imagine seeing him every day at work. Not now at least.
He let him go – with severance – but his family thinks he’s overreacting and should keep business separate from pleasure.
He claims I’m being selfish and irrational, and our parents agree.
They’re saying that “business should be separate from our personal lives”, but I just can’t overlook what he did and how he ruined our day.
Am I overthinking this??
