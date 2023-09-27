September 27, 2023 at 4:47 am

‘Did Waffle House teach me how to cook? No.’ A Server At Waffle House Stepped Up To Cook And Run The Whole Place Himself. His Boss Says This Will Be A Weekly Occurrence.

by Matthew Gilligan

Not all heroes wear capes…

Sometimes, they wear Waffle House uniforms!

A man named Jordan who works at a Waffle House restaurant in Georgia shared a TikTok video and talked to viewers about what happened when he was left all alone in the joint and he had to do it all, including cook and serve.

Jordan said that a cook’s shift ended at 5 a.m. and, since the next cook didn’t come in until 7 a.m. he was all on his own…but Waffle House never trained him in the cooking department.

He said, “I have not been trained to be a cook. My nana taught me how to cook, my mother and father taught me how to cook. Did Waffle House teach me how to cook? No.”

Jordan also said that a group of customers that day thought he did a wonderful job and they offered him a job at a nearby Italian restaurant.

He said, “Sounds pretty ******* enticing right about now.”

Jordan said that he later talked with his manager and was told that this would be a weekly occurrence.

Check out what he had to say.

Jordan posted a follow-up video and said that he did indeed take that new job at the Italian restaurant and he even had a new “work wife” who he seemed to be hitting it off with.

Winning!

Now take a look at the comments.

This TikTokker’s fiancée used to work at this “toxic wasteland.”

Another person spoke THE TRUTH!

And this individual said people need to RUN from jobs at the Waffle House.

Yeah man… get out of there!

