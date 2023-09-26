‘Don’t surprise me with a budget that is really high.’ A Travel Influencer Talked About The Kinds Of People He’ll Never Travel With But People Think He’s Going Too Far
by Matthew Gilligan
You’re either going to think that this guy would be a whole lot of fun to travel with OR you’re gonna think he’s a huge pain in the ***.
But we’ll let you make up your own mind after you watch his video…
His name is Ben and he’s a travel influencer from Seattle. He posted a TikTok video that went viral where he talked about the kinds of people he thinks you should never go on a trip with.
He started off by saying you shouldn’t travel with “People that need to recharge their battery in the middle of the day and force you to go back to the hotel or Airbnb to do that.”
Ben said, “I’m sorry you’re telling me you can’t not speak to me in a park or at a café, or with a glass of wine somewhere outdoors? You have to be in your bed?”
He then said you shouldn’t travel with people who sleep in late on vacation: “Unless you have been up until 4 in the morning, there is absolutely zero reason that you need to be sleeping in until 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. every single day. I can absolutely promise you I did not pay for this trip to New York for you to lay in bed.”
Number 3 on Ben’s list was picky eaters.
I’m with him on that one…
He also isn’t a fan of people who only want to eat meals at the place where they’re staying.
He said, “Obviously, having food on hand is fine, but the people who actually want to go to the store and pick up, like, pasta supplies and then go back to your Airbnb and cook at home instead of going and trying local restaurants. That’s an immediate no for me, dog.”
And the final kind of traveler on his no-no list is people who aren’t clear about their budget before the trip.
Ben said, “If you know you cannot spend more than $100 a day, let me know that upfront. I don’t mind reducing what I’m spending or I don’t mind increasing what I’m spending if I’m capable of doing that and keeping up with your idea of this vacation…but don’t surprise me with a budget that is really high or budget that’s really low once we’re there.”
Ben also joked and added, “If you’re going international, anyone named Rachel. If you’re staying domestic, anyone by the name of Brad, Chad, or Thad.”
Ouch!
Take a look at his video.
Here’s how folks reacted.
This person said this guy’s idea of vacation makes them tired.
Another TikTokker said they think this guy might be a new traveler.
And one individual said this sounds like traveling with your grandparents.
Hard pass!
Sounds like not a lot of people would want to travel with this guy either.
Have fun, dude!