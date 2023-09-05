‘Even worse when they do it at the window.’ McDonald’s Worker Complains About Customers Who Can’t Make Up Their Mind
by Matthew Gilligan
It can be hard to be patient when dealing with customers…
Just ask anyone who has ever waited tables or worked in retail.
And one of the big pet peeves of service workers is when customers just can’t make up their FREAKIN’ MINDS.
A viral TikTok video posted by a man named Mario Scott poked fun at the reality of indecisive customers.
The skit in the video showed Mario wearing a headset and acting like he was taking orders in a McDonald’s drive-thru.
The text overlay on the video reads, “Nobody: Indecisive customers who can’t make a decision on what they want.”
Mario listened to a customer changing their mind over and over again as they order and it’s pretty clear that he is FRUSTRATED.
Let’s take a look at the video.
@cactusmvrkss 😂😂its like they fighting with there self #foryou #work #pain #angry #mcdonalds #humour#customersbelike ♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show
Now you know!