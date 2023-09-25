‘They were gonna call the police.’ Flight Attendant Scolds Passengers That Stand Up While The Plane Is Landing To Get Their Luggage
by Laura Lynott
A flight attendant sure had his work cut out for him on a flight from La Guardia to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
A TikTok video films the flight attendant telling passengers to stop trying to take their luggage down from overhead lockers before the plane has even landed!
Passenger Karen Green Walker posted the clip to highlight the mayhem and paid respects to the staff dealing with the stressful situation.
Karen said, “People were standing and pulling down their luggage. We were landing and still in the air to FLL. Third announcement. At one point they were gonna call the police. #Jetblue.”
A flight attendant is filmed calmly but sternly saying over a tannoy: “Please close the overhead bins.”
Flight attendants on all airlines always ensure that overhead lockers are closed during landing and take off for the security of passengers, to prevent any injuries from falling luggage.
It’s not clear why some on this flight felt they could ignore that vital rule!
Watch the full clip here:
Here’s what people had to say about this flighty behavior!
