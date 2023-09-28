September 28, 2023 at 3:47 pm

‘I did that just for you.’ Barista Shares The Surprise People Have When She’s Legitimately Funny

by Laura Lynott

The LAST thing we’re expecting when grabbing coffee is comedy, right?

Well this comedic barista has revealed how while it might be off menu, we may kinda like a dash of funny with our lattes!

She tells her followers: “If you even show an ounce of personality and uniqueness” there are results beyond any pay scale!

Guess what they are!

“People are just blown away. You make a joke with a customer and they’re like,” the poster says, as she laughs into camera.

…. AND slaps her leg!  That much of a reaction, right?!

She reveals how one time the card reader was down and the staff had to manually swipe customer cards.

“People just don’t expect you to be a person with them when they’re ordering coffee,” she said.

She recalls how she grabbed a card off a customer and he was ALL IN, finding her comedic style just what he wanted as a side order!

“It’s kind of fun a way to subvert expectations,” she finishes up with.

All we can say, is PLEASE serve us coffee with comedy!

Watch the full video here

@pissbarbecue

joke power at work is 1000x joke power at home or in the streets #fyp#customerservice#barista

♬ original sound – Bee!!!

Here’s what folks had to say about our barista comedy queen:

It looks like our latte lady ain’t alone with serving up funny!

BUT it looks like not everyone likes a side of comedy with their cappuccino!

And it turns out, hey, all the world is a stage – even the pharmacy!

Wonder if this method works in other places…. hmmm…

