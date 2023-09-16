‘How did she know how to do that?’ A Cat Figured Out How To Take Advantage Of Its Automatic Feeder And People Love It
by Matthew Gilligan
I love dogs, but they’re not the smartest creatures on the planet…
Cats, on the other hand, they’re pretty bright.
In fact, we can probably call them EVIL geniuses.
A cat owner named Grant shared a TikTok video and showed the world just how smart his cat is.
And we think you’ll be pretty impressed…
Grant said that his furry friend apparently learned how to use her automatic feeder.
Pretty impressive, don’t you think?
The video showed the kitty pressing her face against the side of the machine to unlock the feeder and then she tapped a button on the front of the contraption with her paw.
After that, the machine beeped and shot out some food and the cat was ready to chow down!
Take a look at the video.
Now check out what people had to say about it.
One viewer was impressed by this.
Another TikTokker said the cat EARNED this.
And one individual had a cat once that sounded like a genius.
This cat deserves all the admiration it’s gonna get.