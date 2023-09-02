‘How do I tell them?’ Woman Realizes She Bought Tickets For Yesterday’s Taylor Swift Concert
by Laura Lynott
AAAAAGH! Those Taylor Swift tickets are like gold dust and you did WHAT?
This woman’s got a serious dilemma and we don’t know how she’s digging herself outa this hole!
She’s sitting in the back watching her friends getting down to Tay Tay…
And…
Those tickets she bought were for yesterday’s gig!!! OMG What!
We don’t know how her friends are going to forgive her but maybe a Taylor song can help them get through this!
Watch the full video here:
@sylvia.and.ali
Biggest fuckup of my life @Taylor Swift
Here’s what folks had to say about her missing the Eras tour! Whaaaat!
But she isn’t the only one who’s messed up dates for Taylor! How??!!
Others admit they’d end the friendship!
And that goes double!
I’ll be laughing at this for a while…
