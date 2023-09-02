September 2, 2023 at 1:38 am

‘How do I tell them?’ Woman Realizes She Bought Tickets For Yesterday’s Taylor Swift Concert

by Laura Lynott

Taylor Swift Tickets TikTok How do I tell them? Woman Realizes She Bought Tickets For Yesterdays Taylor Swift Concert

AAAAAGH! Those Taylor Swift tickets are like gold dust and you did WHAT?

This woman’s got a serious dilemma and we don’t know how she’s digging herself outa this hole!

Taylor 2 How do I tell them? Woman Realizes She Bought Tickets For Yesterdays Taylor Swift Concert

Photo Credit: TikTok

She’s sitting in the back watching her friends getting down to Tay Tay…

And…

Taylor 1 How do I tell them? Woman Realizes She Bought Tickets For Yesterdays Taylor Swift Concert

Photo Credit: TikTok

Those tickets she bought were for yesterday’s gig!!! OMG What!

Taylor 3 How do I tell them? Woman Realizes She Bought Tickets For Yesterdays Taylor Swift Concert

Photo Credit: TikTok

We don’t know how her friends are going to forgive her but maybe a Taylor song can help them get through this!

Watch the full video here:

@sylvia.and.ali

Biggest fuckup of my life @Taylor Swift

♬ original sound – Sylvia and Ali

Here’s what folks had to say about her missing the Eras tour! Whaaaat!

But she isn’t the only one who’s messed up dates for Taylor! How??!!

Screenshot 2023 09 01 at 3.34.17 PM How do I tell them? Woman Realizes She Bought Tickets For Yesterdays Taylor Swift Concert

Photo Credit: TikTok

Others admit they’d end the friendship!

Screenshot 2023 09 01 at 3.34.43 PM How do I tell them? Woman Realizes She Bought Tickets For Yesterdays Taylor Swift Concert

Photo Credit: TikTok

And that goes double!

Screenshot 2023 09 01 at 3.34.27 PM How do I tell them? Woman Realizes She Bought Tickets For Yesterdays Taylor Swift Concert

Photo Credit: TikTok

I’ll be laughing at this for a while…

