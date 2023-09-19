September 19, 2023 at 2:53 pm

Woman Shares How To Tell Somebody They Missed Your Message And It Sparks A Fierce Debate

by Laura Lynott

Okay, so if you want some tips on how to tell someone they missed your message in a pro way, you may want to check this!

@bellllaaboo apparently gives tips that people can use when they need to communicate in difficult situations.

Like when someone misunderstands you on accident or on purpose…

“There must have been some confusion on your part regarding our last conversation, so let me provide some clarity.”

Oooof! Girl, you a baddie!

We are gonna try this down by the water cooler later.

We got clarity now though, so we got you!

And ya’ll had your say, of course…

Some posters thought there was a softer way to say it…

But some just flat out thought it was rude.

Yeah, a bit passive aggro…

And one person provided a good way to put the blame on yourself and diffuse the situation…

But hey, it’s all good. I’m sure this gal doesn’t mind being assertive.

Take this advice however you’d like.

