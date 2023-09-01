‘If I called off my college plans now my life would pretty much be over.’ He Wants To Know If Fathering An Unwanted Baby Means He Needs To Say Put Instead Of Going To College
If you’re confused by the headline, just imagine what it’s like to be in this precious guy’s head!
OP knocked up his high school “hookup,” who he was never apparently interested in beyond casual sex – which is perhaps something he should have considered because having unprotected sex.
She got pregnant, and though she was happy about it, he was not.
I got my a highschool hookup “Lily” pregnant when we were both 17 (I’m 18 now). She told me she was on the pill and, like the stupid teen I am, I didn’t use a condom.
I don’t know if she lied about being on the pill, or if her pregnancy was the 0.01%, but a month and a half later, Lily and her parents showed up on my doorstep.
She was crying happy tears and had a positive pregnancy test in her hands. Her parents were glaring daggers.
She refused to get an abortion even though OP told her he was not ready and did not want to be a father, and he kind of figured he could wash his hands of the whole situation.
We had a sit down conversation with all our parents to talk about what we were going to do. I was adamant that I did not want to be a dad. I wasn’t (still ain’t tbh) ready to be a dad, and practically begged her to get an abortion.
My parents even offered to pay for it (with the expectation that I would pay them back in the future), but Lily refused to end the pregnancy.
I said that was fine, but I wouldn’t be attending the birth or signing any papers.
If she wants a baby that’s fine, but I don’t.
Since Lily gave birth, she’s continually asked me for money and to watch the baby. I have refused each time, because I never asked to be a dad and that baby is not my responsibility.
I fulfilled my responsibility when my parents offered to pay for an abortion.
I didn’t meet “my” son (despite Lily’s efforts) until a week ago.
Now, he’s getting ready to go away to college and everyone – including his parents and friends – think he’s being way harsh in not wanting to have any relationship with the kid at all.
Anyway, I’ve been accepted into an out of state college and will be moving to my new city very soon. I held a garage sale to get rid of my old junk (with my parents’ permission) and made a social media post about it.
I guess one of Lily’s friends was still following me and told her, because Lily showed up at the garage sale with the baby and called me every name in the book because I was “abandoning” her and the baby by moving away for college.
I tried to explain, for what has to be the millionth time, that I don’t want to be a dad. She just kept yelling and eventually my parents asked her to leave the property and threatened to call the cops for trespassing. She then left.
The thing is, if I called off my college plans now my life would pretty much be over. I don’t want to stay in the same podunk town for the rest of my life because of a baby I never wanted and isn’t even legally mine.
Still, my parents are pressuring me to at least try to build a relationship with Lily and the baby when I’m home on break (probably because my older sister is a childfree lesbian and Lily’s baby is their only biological grandchild).
He figures he’ll just “sign away his rights” and go on with his life like this never happened.
I don’t want to build any relationship because I don’t want to be a f**king dad!
I don’t get what’s so hard to understand about that, but everyone from my parents to random kids I haven’t spoken to in years have been badgering me nonstop to get involved in the baby’s life.
AITAH?
