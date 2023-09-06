September 6, 2023 at 6:14 pm

‘I seen these little brown bugs in it.’ Walmart Shopper Found Bugs Inside Great Value Smoked Paprika

by Matthew Gilligan

Oh, boy, here we go again…

It’s another video from a shopper that might just gross you out…

And this time it comes to us from a TikTokker who said she found bugs in the Great Value Smoked Paprika she bought at Walmart.

Bugs can be seen crawling around in the spice and the woman showed that the paprika was not out of date.

The text overlay in her video reads, “I was tripping out when I seen these little brown bugs in it! You guys need to check your seasonings even if they aren’t expired. This is gross!!”

More text overlay reads, “This is getting out of hand. Something told me to look in the seasoning before adding it to my food and look at this!!”

Yuck!

Take a look at the video.

Here’s what folks had to say about it.

One TikTok user said they’re too afraid to do this.

Another viewer said they’ll just take their chances.

And this person seems pretty worried about this…

Did you know that the FDA allows a certain amount of bugs and stuff in our food?

Look it up. It’s real.

