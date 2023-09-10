‘I type very fast on my phone.’ She Texted Her Husband Cooking Ingredients, But He Didn’t Get One Key Thing Because It Was Misspelled. Who’s Wrong Here?
by Trisha Leigh
Everyone gets going on their phone and mistypes now and again. Most of the time autocorrect will help you out, but even when it can’t, most of us are adept enough at figuring out what people meant after years of practice.
OP knows she does this consistently and that it bothers her husband, so she tries to re-read her texts to him before sending.
I type very fast on my phone and sometimes have spelling errors/grammar mistakes, but as this is a text, I don’t think it’s that important. I just need the person who I send a message understand what I mean.
I know it irritates my husband, as he has talked to me about it before and for him I usually double check my texts, but last night it slipped my mind.
On this particular day, though, she didn’t have time to re-read the grocery list she sent because she was working on preparing a meal for his family.
It was all ready except for the coconut milk when he got home…which happened to be the item she misspelled on the list.
I texted my husband a shopping list as my SIL and her family were coming for dinner and asked him to get some things after work.
As I typed quickly, I had written coconut mlik instead of coconut milk.
I was making thai green curry, but I realised I didn’t have a can at home, and I had made the curry before my husband was back, I just needed to add the coconut milk and reheat it for when my inlaws would come.
So, he hadn’t bought it, claiming to have not understood what she meant.
When he got home, I realised he had brought everything I put on the list, except the coconut milk.
I got annoyed and asked him why he didn’t bring that, and he said he couldn’t understand what I meant and that next time I should check my spelling before sending a text.
She told him he was responsible for dinner, then, which he ordered out. He’s still miffed, though, so she’s asking Reddit whether or not she should blame herself and her quick fingers.
I then told my husband to then figure out what we were serving SIL, because it wasn’t thai green curry as he didn’t bring the coconut milk.
I left my husband to then figure out dinner and he got us all takeout instead which he was upset about doing as he had a hard day at work and I was at home.
I’m betting they’re going to tell her right where the blame actually belongs.
The top comment says everyone knows what she meant to say – including him.
This person says it was definitely a (purposeful) jerk move.
And even if he couldn’t understand, he could have just texted or called.
No one is very impressed with the husband, in fact.
They say it seems like a little thing, but actually it’s a big thing.
Okay… so am I crazy or is it wild that these people are trashing this guy so much because he maybe made a mistake… because somebody else made a mistake.
Both of these people are at fault.
Case closed.