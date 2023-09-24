‘I would rip the wall open.’ A Mom Documented Her Rescue Mission When Her Son’s Pet Frog Got Lost In A Wall
by Matthew Gilligan
When a kid’s pet gets lost, you know what happens…?
Mom comes to the rescue!
Well, at least this mom did.
She posted a two-part video on TikTok and spent a few hours showing viewers what happened when her son’s pet frog escaped.
She started off the video by telling people that she “gave mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to my son’s fish the other day. You’re not even gonna believe this.”
She told viewers that her son was playing with his frog when suddenly the little critter jumped onto the vanity and disappeared into a hole that had been knocked out during construction.
She said her son was hysterical and wanted his pal Kermit back.
She said she wasn’t going to let another pet pass away on her watch and that she, “prayed to St. Anthony. I put out sounds of crickets on my Google and I’m trying to lure him out.”
She added, “We’re in a legit standoff. It’s been an hour” as she put her camera under the vanity to show viewers where the frog was hiding.
And she waited…
Take a look at what she had to say.
@brightsignslearning I am over 1 hour into a legit stand off. #frog #momlife #longnight #momsoftiktok #fyp #standoff ♬ original sound – brightsignslearning
The super-mom shared another video and told viewers that she finally rescued the frog after two hours and forty-five minutes.
Wow!
Check out what she had to say.
@brightsignslearning UPDATE- Frog in the wall! #momlife #frog #standoff #rescue #momsoftiktok #fyp ♬ original sound – brightsignslearning
Here’s what people had to say.
One viewer said this is the best TikTok video they’ve ever seen.
Another individual said they wouldn’t have waited it out.
And this person said this happened to them with a hamster.
I’m with the person who would rip the wall open.
No patience!