September 24, 2023 at 2:28 pm

‘I would rip the wall open.’ A Mom Documented Her Rescue Mission When Her Son’s Pet Frog Got Lost In A Wall

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@brightsignslearning

When a kid’s pet gets lost, you know what happens…?

Mom comes to the rescue!

Well, at least this mom did.

She posted a two-part video on TikTok and spent a few hours showing viewers what happened when her son’s pet frog escaped.

She started off the video by telling people that she “gave mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to my son’s fish the other day. You’re not even gonna believe this.”

Source: TikTok/@brightsignslearning

She told viewers that her son was playing with his frog when suddenly the little critter jumped onto the vanity and disappeared into a hole that had been knocked out during construction.

She said her son was hysterical and wanted his pal Kermit back.

Source: TikTok/@brightsignslearning

She said she wasn’t going to let another pet pass away on her watch and that she, “prayed to St. Anthony. I put out sounds of crickets on my Google and I’m trying to lure him out.”

She added, “We’re in a legit standoff. It’s been an hour” as she put her camera under the vanity to show viewers where the frog was hiding.

And she waited…

Source: TikTok/@brightsignslearning

Take a look at what she had to say.

@brightsignslearning I am over 1 hour into a legit stand off. #frog #momlife #longnight #momsoftiktok #fyp #standoff ♬ original sound – brightsignslearning

The super-mom shared another video and told viewers that she finally rescued the frog after two hours and forty-five minutes.

Wow!

Check out what she had to say.

@brightsignslearning UPDATE- Frog in the wall! #momlife #frog #standoff #rescue #momsoftiktok #fyp ♬ original sound – brightsignslearning

Here’s what people had to say.

One viewer said this is the best TikTok video they’ve ever seen.

Source: TikTok/@brightsignslearning

Another individual said they wouldn’t have waited it out.

Source: TikTok/@brightsignslearning

And this person said this happened to them with a hamster.

Source: TikTok/@brightsignslearning

I’m with the person who would rip the wall open.

No patience!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: ANIMALS
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter