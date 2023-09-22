‘If you don’t delete it I will consider a divorce.’ Husband Gives Wife Ultimatum After Learning She Posts Videos Online Featuring Their Two Kids
by Trisha Leigh
There is a whole generation growing up with phone cameras shoved in their faces, and honestly, no one knows how it’s going to turn out.
There are parents on both sides of the issue, with one camp saying it’s no big deal and the other insisting kids aren’t there to be props and also they can’t consent to being filmed/posted so we shouldn’t do it.
OP’s wife has dreams of being an influencer and so started a mommy blog/tiktok account. He said he didn’t really care what she did but that he didn’t want their kids faces to be online.
My wife wants to be an influencer on TikTok and YouTube. She has been creating mommy content and content about her day to day life.
When she told me this is something she wanted to do I didn’t have a problem with I only said that I don’t want our children (4m, 2f) in ANY of her content.
I didn’t monitor her channel because it didn’t really seem necessary.
When he found out she was doing just that he demanded she take the videos down or he would consider divorce.
I recently watched her channel because I thought it be cute so see what she does in her day to day life. I found our children faces in almost all of her content.
I told her straight up she needs to remove all of her content, she said that she knew I wouldn’t agree but she doesn’t think this is a big deal.
I don’t like children content, I feel like a lot of the time when you see that children make profit they become less of your kids and more of a product and your interactions become more performative.
I can see the same thing has happened in her because she posted a video of her getting our 2 yr old out of a tantrum and how she deals with it but how is your first instinct to record and hold a camera whilst our baby is crying.
She said he was ruining her dreams but he doesn’t care – now she’s accusing him of being overbearing and controlling.
She started crying saying that she built this up and this is her dream and deleting her content will ruin it and I said I simply don’t give a crap, if you don’t delete it I will consider a divorce.
I know a lot of people have children on their social media and I don’t mind an Instagram or Facebook post but to make videos seem to intimate to share.
She told her friends and even hinted on her social media accounts that she has an over controlling and narcissistic husband that doesn’t want her on social media, am currently being ridiculed by her friends.
Am I being over controlling or narcissistic……
Is he? Reddit might be split on this one…
The top comment agrees with OP.
And this person goes so far as to believe it should be illegal.
After all, being a parent isn’t about the money.
And you never know who is watching.
I’m on dad’s side here but I hope they can avoid divorce.
It sounds like their kids might need him to be the voice of reason until they’re old enough to do it for themselves.