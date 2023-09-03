‘I’m gonna have to be there until close. So maybe like 11:30pm?’ A Woman Talked About How Hard It Is To Make Plans While Working As A Waitress
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’ve ever worked in the service industry, you know the drill: your schedule is always unpredictable and it can be a real pain in the neck to make plans with friends and significant others.
A woman named Jessie posted a video on TikTok where she talked about how annoying this can be. In a fake conversation, she said, “Yeah, so, I’m scheduled until 6, so I could definitely meet you there, probably like 6:30pm. But if I get sat right before I’m supposed to leave, then I’ll probably get out at 7-7:30ish. So then I could definitely meet you there by 8. ”
Does that sound familiar?
Jessie continued, “But, also, if we’re short staffed, I’m gonna have to be there until close. So maybe like 11:30pm? If we’re not busy, though, I’ll get out early, so I could definitely be there by like 2.”
The caption to her video reads, “If u get it u get it.”
Indeed…
Take a look at what she had to say.
@xjessx18 If u get it u get it #server #tips #plans #schedule #friends #servertips ♬ bad idea right? – Olivia Rodrigo
Here’s what folks had to say about it.
This person summed up how this usually works.
Another individual has definitely been there…
And this TikTok user said they’re getting out of the service industry because of this.
I’m so glad I don’t have to deal with this. It would be maddening!