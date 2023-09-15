September 14, 2023 at 10:08 pm

‘I’ve paid with my tears over the last 3 yrs.’ A Red Robin Worker Stole A Bottle Of Hot Sauce From Her Job And It Got People Talking

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@sheeshfeesh

Every job has its perks, right?

And a woman who works at a Red Robin restaurant seems pretty psyched about what she gets for free at her job…

Free bottles of Cholula hot sauce!

Score!

Source: TikTok/@sheeshfeesh

In the text overlay on her video, she wrote, “When I ran out of Cholula but my restaurant didn’t.”

Source: TikTok/@sheeshfeesh

The video shows close-ups of the woman’s face and then she finally takes a bottle of Cholula and slips it into her apron.

The caption to her video reads, “I’ve paid with my tears over the last 3 yrs its ok.”

Source: TikTok/@sheeshfeesh

Check out the video.

@sheeshfeesh

ive paid with my tears over the last 3 yrs its ok #cholula #redrobin #server #restaurant #stealing #hotsauce

♬ original sound – DL

Here’s how folks responded.

This viewer used to do something similar when they worked at Starbucks.

Source: TikTok/@sheeshfeesh

Another TikTokker shared what they think is the best part of working in a kitchen.

Source: TikTok/@sheeshfeesh

And this viewer knows how to play the game at grocery stores.

Source: TikTok/@sheeshfeesh

We at TwistedSifter don’t condone people taking things from their workplace… but if you need some hot sauce… they probably won’t miss it.

Be safe out there, fam!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter