‘I’ve paid with my tears over the last 3 yrs.’ A Red Robin Worker Stole A Bottle Of Hot Sauce From Her Job And It Got People Talking
by Matthew Gilligan
Every job has its perks, right?
And a woman who works at a Red Robin restaurant seems pretty psyched about what she gets for free at her job…
Free bottles of Cholula hot sauce!
Score!
In the text overlay on her video, she wrote, “When I ran out of Cholula but my restaurant didn’t.”
The video shows close-ups of the woman’s face and then she finally takes a bottle of Cholula and slips it into her apron.
The caption to her video reads, “I’ve paid with my tears over the last 3 yrs its ok.”
Check out the video.
@sheeshfeesh
ive paid with my tears over the last 3 yrs its ok #cholula #redrobin #server #restaurant #stealing #hotsauce
Here’s how folks responded.
We at TwistedSifter don’t condone people taking things from their workplace… but if you need some hot sauce… they probably won’t miss it.
Be safe out there, fam!