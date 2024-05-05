Former Goodwill Store Worker Reveals They Had To Clean Up Human Waste And Other Nasty Messes
by Matthew Gilligan
I don’t think so.
That’s how I’d respond if I was told to clean up any kind of human waste or any other hazardous material at my job.
YUCK!
Tango said, “People would leave dirty diapers on the floor. I don’t know where you took that off. I don’t even know where that occurred, but they would literally leave full diapers, and then my manager would be like, ‘Yeah, grab a tissue and pick it up and throw it away.’ Same thing with needles. Like, substance needles.”
Tango added, “On the note of the homeless folks that were around the store, a lot of times they would go into the dressing rooms before dressing rooms were closed down, and they would change their clothes, and steal clothes from the store.”
Tango also said, “They would leave their pile of clothes which were just covered in **** and ****. They were like, ‘Yup, who wants to do it this time? Go clean out the dressing room.’”
“Another time, my manager comes up to me and says, ‘I need two of you to go to the bathroom, someone just told me there is explosive diarrhea all over the walls, so I need two of you to go in there and clean it up.’”
That sounds AWFUL.
Here’s what she had to say.
No way I’d be able to do that job.
But hats off to the folks who do!
