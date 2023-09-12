September 12, 2023 at 2:29 pm

‘I’ve seen this many times and know people who work at these stores.’ Customer Accused An A T.J. Maxx Employee Of Taking The Good Products Before They Can Be Sold

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@reinventingrori

Them’s the perks of being an employee!

Well, at least some people feel that way in terms of what they can score before the general public at their places of work.

But I guess not everyone thinks this move is cool because a TikTokker named Rori posted a video where they talked about how they weren’t cool with this process at a T.J. Maxx/Marshall’s store.

Source: TikTok/@reinventingrori

The video showed a store employee pushing a cart of items and a voiceover said, “When I tell you TJ Maxx and Marshalls employees be taking the viral stuff.”

The text overlay on the video reads, “I was there at 9am and no blankets. 5 mins later, lady stopped to tell her supervisor who was stocking items to tell him what shifts she can work.”

Source: TikTok/@reinventingrori

In the video’s caption, Rori wrote, “Between employees and resellers we out here with nothing I’ve seen this many times and know people who work at these stores that confirm it. Tks tks tks.”

Source: TikTok/@reinventingrori

Here’s the video.

@reinventingrori

#screammovie #VozDosCriadores between employees and resellers we out here with nothing 😂 I seen this many times and know people who work at these stores that confirm it. Tks tks tks #tjmaxx #marshalls #halloweenmusthaves #hellokittyhalloweenblanket #hellokitty #resellers #tjmaxxmusthaves #marshallsmusthaves #sanrio #hkhalloween

♬ Sneaky Friends – Eitan Epstein Music

And here’s how people responded.

One viewer didn’t seem too happy about this.

Source: TikTok/@reinventingrori

This TikTokker said they’d do the same thing.

Source: TikTok/@reinventingrori

And this person said this is not a secret at all.

Source: TikTok/@reinventingrori

It seems like a really bad policy to let employees get first crack at the goods.

So strange.

