‘I’ve seen this many times and know people who work at these stores.’ Customer Accused An A T.J. Maxx Employee Of Taking The Good Products Before They Can Be Sold
by Matthew Gilligan
Them’s the perks of being an employee!
Well, at least some people feel that way in terms of what they can score before the general public at their places of work.
But I guess not everyone thinks this move is cool because a TikTokker named Rori posted a video where they talked about how they weren’t cool with this process at a T.J. Maxx/Marshall’s store.
The video showed a store employee pushing a cart of items and a voiceover said, “When I tell you TJ Maxx and Marshalls employees be taking the viral stuff.”
The text overlay on the video reads, “I was there at 9am and no blankets. 5 mins later, lady stopped to tell her supervisor who was stocking items to tell him what shifts she can work.”
In the video’s caption, Rori wrote, “Between employees and resellers we out here with nothing I’ve seen this many times and know people who work at these stores that confirm it. Tks tks tks.”
Here’s the video.
@reinventingrori
And here’s how people responded.
It seems like a really bad policy to let employees get first crack at the goods.
So strange.