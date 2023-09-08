September 8, 2023 at 1:48 pm

Woman Brings Her Kitten To The Drive Thru For A Some Milk, But Commenters Worry It’ll Upset Its Stomach

by Laura Lynott

This little kitty is sure spoiled! Her mom’s taken her for drive-thru MILK!

“Could I just get a tall cup of cold milk?” the poster asks her barista.

“Did you say oat milk?” he responds.

Nooooo.

This ain’t for a hipster, you know!

The woman responds: “Just your regular milk…” 

And then like meow-sic to this little kitty’s ears….

Cat momma asks: “Do you want anything else?” 

And if cats could talk! This little kitty might just have said NO MILK!

And why?

Because cats are lactose intolerant! But the cat just waits patiently.

And many, many posters were concerned JUST about this!

Watch the full video here:

@rylo_the_cat

👑’s orders #cat #catsofinstagram #kitten #kittenlife #starbucksdrinks #starbucks #fyp #kittensofinstagram #catlovers #orangecat

♬ original sound – RYLO

Here are the concerned comments:

Milk’s bad for cats, see!  But we’re pretty sure the clip is just for comedy value…

We totally feel you! Milk is a major craving…

And you can’t really be mad at this.

This has to be one of the cutest stories we’ve done in a long time.

