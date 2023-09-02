‘My daughter was screaming, she was like ‘Oh my God!’ A Live Frog Was Found In An Unopened Bag of Organic Spinach
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, that’s something you don’t see every day…
A family in Michigan was preparing to make some food when they discovered a LIVE FROG in a package of unopened spinach they had purchased.
Amber Worrick, the mom of the family, said, “My daughter was screaming, she was like ‘Oh my God, it’s a frog,’ and I was like, ‘What?'” Just thank God I didn’t eat the frog.”
The little guy is a Pacific tree frog and it is native to California.
Worrick said she purchased the spinach at a Meijer grocery store in Southfield, Michigan, and didn’t notice anything wrong with the package.
She brought the package back to the store after she discovered the frog and employees relocated the little fella.
Let’s hope he can adapt to new surroundings…
If you learn a lesson from this story, it’s that you should check and double-check your produce.
Check out this news video.
I hope this little guy was okay when he want back to the wild.