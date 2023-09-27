‘My tinder date came to my son’s birth.’ A Man Went On A Date And Ended Up Helping A Woman Give Birth On Their Third Date
by Matthew Gilligan
Every love story has its own twists and turns and this one is no exception!
In fact, I’d venture to say that it’s so unique that Hollywood folks might even be able to make a movie out of the story of this love connection.
A woman named Alyssa shared a video on TikTok and told viewers that instead of going on a third date with a man she met on Tinder, the guy came to the hospital to be there with her when she gave birth.
That’s a new one!
Alyssa said she met Max on Tinder when she was 25 weeks pregnant and that they went on two dates before he had to leave town for a business trip.
She was supposed to pick up Max at the airport when he came back from his trip, but first, she had to go to a doctor’s appointment. It was at that appointment that Alyssa found out her water had broken (she was 34 weeks pregnant at this time).
She let Max know she wouldn’t be coming to the airport and he got into a taxi and went straight to the hospital.
Alyssa said, “He just assured me that he was happy to wait outside and just assured me that he was there to fully support me.”
Alyssa was given steroids to prevent an early birth and was sent home. She went to the hospital every few days after that to see how things were going and at 35 weeks, Alyssa had to have an emergency C-section because of an infection.
And Max was right there with her!
Alyssa gave birth to a son named Ollie and she and Max continued to date.
The ended up getting engaged and now they even have a daughter of their own.
Now, that’s a happy ending!
Take a look at what she had to say.
@alyssa_jane01
My tinder date came to my sons birth! 😅 Its been a while ride! 🤪🥰
Best “meet cute” I’ve heard in quite some time.