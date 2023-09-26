September 26, 2023 at 8:12 am

‘Oh my god.’ A Waitress Kicked Out Customers Who Stayed Past Their Reservation And It Got People Talking

by Matthew Gilligan

How long is too long to sit at a table at a bar or a restaurant?

Well, if there’s actually A TIME LIMIT on that table and that was made clear when you made a RESERVATION, then you have no one but yourself to blame when you get kicked out.

A viral TikTok video showed what happened when a waitress at a bar had to give some customers the boot after they overstayed their welcome.

The video showed a waitress going back and forth with a couple at a table about how they needed to vacate their seats because their reservation was over.

The waitress said to the folks at the table, “Sir, I’m telling you that when you made your reservation online, the reservation policy clearly states that there’s a specific length of time that you can have your reservation.”

She apologized but remained firm and continued to try to explain to the couple what was going on.

Take a look at the video.

@santanahhh

Reply to @amandama82 this was part 1 of the video #messytok #messytokceo #saltlakecity #pettytok #pettytokceo #prohibitionbarutah

♬ original sound – Santana

And here’s the video that everyone was waiting for!

The duo getting asked to leave and them finally taking a hint.

@santanahhh

Someone come pick up your parents #prohibitionbar #messytok #messytokceo #pettytok #pettytokceo

♬ original sound – Santana

A third video in the series showed the performance that was going on at the time when the couple was told to leave their table.

@santanahhh

Reply to @lauradellanno #messytok #messytokceo #saltlakecity #pettytok #pettytokceo #karensgoingwild

♬ original sound – Santana

Check out what people had to say.

This TikTokker wants to send this waitress a tip.

Another individual made a great point.

And this viewer said these customers must have been pushing it.

Yup!

Shoutout to this waitress. She did the right thing, and she should be applauded.

