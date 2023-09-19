‘Oh my god. It’s from the rice!’ Woman Shared How She Discovered That Rice Water Is Great For Her Skin After Working In A Sushi Restaurant
by Matthew Gilligan
Who out there loves skin care tips?!?!
Let’s see a show of hands…
Okay, that’s EVERYONE.
Well then, you’re going to want to watch the video posted by a woman named Jazmyn who talked about how she found out that rice water is great for her skin.
She said she used to wash rice in a sushi restaurant and that after a month of working there, her sister asked her why her skin was so soft.
That’s when Jazmyn had a big revelation.
She said, “Oh, my god. It’s from the rice! From washing the rice every day.”
Jazmyn said that she has added rice water to her daily routine and that she’s noticed a big difference in her skin.
The caption to the video reads, “The only thing that made it worth working there.”
Take a look at what she had to say.
@jazmynjenningss
The only thing that made it worth working there 🤦🏻♀️ #koreanstorytime #australia #glowyskin #glassskin #rice #ricewater
And here’s how people reacted.
One person said rice water can be used for other things, too.
Another viewer said this is popular in Asia.
And one TikTok user said their mom used this to help heal their scars from a bad accident.
Hey… why not try it out?
Couldn’t hurt.