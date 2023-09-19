September 19, 2023 at 12:44 am

‘Oh my god. It’s from the rice!’ Woman Shared How She Discovered That Rice Water Is Great For Her Skin After Working In A Sushi Restaurant

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@jazmynjenningss

Who out there loves skin care tips?!?!

Let’s see a show of hands…

Okay, that’s EVERYONE.

Well then, you’re going to want to watch the video posted by a woman named Jazmyn who talked about how she found out that rice water is great for her skin.

She said she used to wash rice in a sushi restaurant and that after a month of working there, her sister asked her why her skin was so soft.

Source: TikTok/@jazmynjenningss

That’s when Jazmyn had a big revelation.

She said, “Oh, my god. It’s from the rice! From washing the rice every day.”

Source: TikTok/@jazmynjenningss

Jazmyn said that she has added rice water to her daily routine and that she’s noticed a big difference in her skin.

The caption to the video reads, “The only thing that made it worth working there.”

Source: TikTok/@jazmynjenningss

Take a look at what she had to say.

@jazmynjenningss

The only thing that made it worth working there 🤦🏻‍♀️ #koreanstorytime #australia #glowyskin #glassskin #rice #ricewater

♬ original sound – Jazmyn

And here’s how people reacted.

One person said rice water can be used for other things, too.

Source: TikTok/@jazmynjenningss

Another viewer said this is popular in Asia.

Source: TikTok/@jazmynjenningss

And one TikTok user said their mom used this to help heal their scars from a bad accident.

Source: TikTok/@jazmynjenningss

Hey… why not try it out?

Couldn’t hurt.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter