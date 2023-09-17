“September Surge” Hiring Means “January Purge” Say TikToker, So Find Contractor Positions If You Can
by Laura Lynott
You know those seasonal jobs that pop up on September and then disappear after the holiday season?
It’s definitely a thing, and this TikToker is predicting that America is witnessing yet another “September Surge” for workers, which means there’s gonna be a “January Purge” with job losses.
She said there were “more layoffs in January” 2023 than in any other month and “it’s known and common for people to lay people off in January.”
Eeeeeek! This prediction is NOT good, if she’s right!!!
The TikToker said the “cost” to “keep or get employees” in an unstable economy, with high inflation, is difficult.
And she used the example of what happened in the tech industry in January to highlight her point.
But there could be a silver lining IF she’s right.
She said a tip might be to look for contract work because in bad economic times, firms are more likely to hire those workers.
Why? Because the money spent on contractors can be written off as personnel expenses.
She recommends going on Google and searching for “contract jobs.”
She found some work for a big corporation like Nike!
Watch the full clip here with more tips about how to retain those contract jobs.
Go get those contract jobs, fam!