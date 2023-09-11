‘She picked the vacuum off the floor and vacuumed across the sheets.’ A Woman Quit A Housekeeping Job After Just 27 Minutes When She Saw Their Horrible Cleaning Methods
by Matthew Gilligan
27 minutes, not bad!
That’s gotta be some kind of record, right?
I’m talking about a woman’s claim on TikTok that she only lasted 27 minutes at a new job.
The woman said she was in charge of the housekeepers at a hotel and that the problems started right away. She noticed a cleaning person not doing a good job in a bathroom.
Then, one of the workers decided to vacuum the bed sheets instead of changing them.
Who does that?!?!
She said the third and final straw came when it was time to wash the coffee cups in a room.
She said, “She got the cups…she got a little squirt of soap, put it in the cups, and poured one cup into the other cup and rinsed them out with hot water,” the TikToker says. After a few more sprays, the cleaning person allegedly declared that the “room is clean.”
The woman then added, “I said, ‘Oh, OK!’ I grabbed my jacket…I put my jacket on, I walked past them, I clocked out, and I walked out the door. 27 minutes.”
Check out what she had to say.
@geminigemini1982
#stitch with @Boppod
And here’s how people reacted.
One person admitted their power move.
Another individual thinks she left at the right time.
And this TikTok user talked about their first job…and it didn’t go very well.
Yeah, I probably would have quit too.