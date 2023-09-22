She Showed A Future Family Member The Prenup Her Fiancé Gave Her And It Revealed Family Secrets. Now Everybody Is Angry. Did She Do The Wrong Thing?
by Justin Gardner
People generally don’t want to think about things like money when they’re getting married, but one of the biggest things people tell folks who are getting hitched is to figure out their financial situation first so there’s no confusion later.
And that can sometimes mean a prenuptial agreement, which basically states what property or assets are off limits when it comes to things that are jointly shared and/or owned.
Seems reasonable, right?
And that brings us to today’s story!
This woman got a prenup and apparently didn’t realize she should have consulted a lawyer instead of a future family member.
Ouch!
Let’s take a look…
AITA for showing my friend the prenup my fiancé wants me to sign?
“My fiancé asked me to sign a prenup which I have no problem with. I received a copy of it on Monday and I showed it to my friend, who is my fiancé’s cousin, because she was curious and she’s the only person I know who has any experience with prenups.
Reading the prenup is how she discovered something she was supposed to inherit has already been given to my fiancé and nobody told her.
She’s understandably upset and it’s causing a lot of drama in their family.
Everybody knows she found out because of me and they’re upset with me and blame me for the drama. My fiancé’s dad asked me why I showed it to her and when I explained I wanted her opinion since I didn’t have any experience with prenups he told me that was what the lawyer was for rudely.
My fiancé did defend me but even he’s upset that I showed her since he thinks the prenup should’ve been kept between the two of us.
AITA?”
Look… two adults are getting married and that means making adult decisions.
If somebody can’t figure out that they need to show a legal document to a lawyer in order to get a real, legal opinion… maybe it’s time to grow up a bit?
She’s not a bad person, but she needs to exercise a bit better judgement next time because she gave somebody info that they’re weren’t supposed to know.
