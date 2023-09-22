‘Solid freaking weekend, honestly.’ A Waffle House Waitress Talked About How Much Money She Makes Only Working On Weekends
by Matthew Gilligan
Once in a while, someone tells you how much money they make at their job and all you can say is, “wow, I’m impressed AND surprised!”
And this might be one of those instances for some folks.
A woman named Maya posted a TikTok video and got real about how much money she makes working at a Waffle House restaurant on weekends.
Maya said, “All right, so it’s Sunday. It’s 3:16. I got off probably like 30-45 minutes ago, but I’mma straighten this up and we’re gonna do a count.”
She then counted bills in a sped-up portion of her TikTok.
Maya then added, “All right, we back in real time. All right, so again, if you’re new here, I work Friday, Saturday, Sunday, 7-2. Um, I train during the week, so I only work on weekends, but yeah.”
She told viewers she made $343 in tips for one 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. shift and that she had made $258 in tips during the previous day’s shift.
She said her tip money was a “solid freaking weekend, honestly.”
Sounds pretty good, don’t you think?
Check out her video.
@smallbutfit
another weekend in the books🤧 #fyp #serverlife #YellowstoneTV #wafflehouse #candycrush10
