‘Talking about the colleges they could have gone to.’ What Do People Pretend to Like to Seem More Sophisticated? Here’s What Folks Said.
by Matthew Gilligan
We live in a funny world, huh?
People pretend to like things so OTHER people will think they’re sophisticated…
Weird, right?
Well, these AskReddit users sure think a lot of folks do this, so let’s see what they had to say.
Start now!
Know-it-all.
“Replying with “yeah I know” to every piece of information.
If you have someone like that around you I beg you to tell them a made up fact and trust me they absolutely will say that they knew about it.”
UGLY.
“Luxury brands.
Some patterns are so ugly like the Gucci one.
The designs are so weird.”
Lotsa big words.
“It is to my belief that many members of our worldwide civilization prefer to elongate the complexity of their lexicon in order to impress I higher degree of intellectual sophistication than one may conclude otherwise.”
So close…
“Talking about the colleges they could have gone to or been admitted to, if they had wanted to go there or some unforeseen calamity hadn’t hobbled their chances.
Like, “I totally had the grades and the perfect record to get into Harvard, but I decided not to apply because Ball State U had a much better Aquatic Exercise Science program, which is what I was into at the time….”.”
Get on with it!
“3 hour long church services.
Jesus gave the sermon on the mound in like 5 minutes.
Get over your ego, pastor!”
Long-winded.
“I’m a cook and we got a new manager. Every time you ask him a question, he responds with some long, roundabout answer.
I ask him yes/no questions and I get a dissertation, finally when he finishes, I’ll say ‘So No?'”
Snobs!
“Wine wine wine…everyone’s a sommelier now.
The wine snobbiness is getting out of hand.”
That’s a lot of money…
“Extremely expensive bourbon.
There are so many great bottles out there for $60-80.
I’m convinced if you’re paying over $100 you’re paying for provenance and/or the created scarcity.”
Think about it…
“The people who look at modern art installations which consist of a giant white canvas with a small red dot and wax philosophically on how it represents the political landscape of modern society.”
Mr. and Mrs. Beer.
“Don’t get me wrong I like all kinds of beer, even the funky ones (I have my brewers assistant cert).
But I think some people take it a bit too far and make it their personalities.”
Gross.
“Having constant drama at work, in friend groups, and elsewhere really can’t be all that exciting… can it?
If I have one friend causing me too much drama I usually avoid it like it’s the plague.”
Good to know.
“Chess. It’s fun.
I do believe that a lot of people play just to seem smart, though.
Here is a secret…you don’t have to be smart to be good at chess.”
Liar!
“People that say “I don’t watch TV”.
Then when you dig a bit, they say, “well, I don’t watch regular network TV, but I do watch streamers and movies”.
You watch TV.”
Big egos.
“The I.T industry as a whole.
I think it’s one of the biggest ego boosting industries outside of executive type positions because of how most people just don’t understand the internet.
Plus, right now it’s paradoxically one of the worst industries to get started. Wages are so baked by boomer era.”
If you’re sophisticated… you don’t need to announce it to the world, right?
Good, I thought so.
Categories: FILM/TV, MUSIC
Tags: · askreddit, food, movies, music, pop culture, red border, reddit, top