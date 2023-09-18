The Best Use For ChatGPT Might Just Be Writing Mundane Response Emails
by Matthew Gilligan
Yes, ChatGPT and all the things that come with it can be a little…disconcerting.
But there are definitely some things that people should be using AI software for to make their lives a little bit easier, so you should listen up and not be too afraid of this brave new world!
And, according to writer Beth Skwarecki, you and I should be using ChatGPT to complete mundane, boring tasks in our lives.
Skwarecki says that ChatGPT is definitely NOT good for some things, but it has a lot going for it that we can take advantage of, such as good spelling and grammar, and the fact that it shows little or no emotion and doesn’t offer opinions.
So why not take advantage of those characteristics and use the AI to help you write things such as thank-you notes, cards to people who are dealing with a d**th in the family, and even cover letters for specific jobs you’re interested in?
Here’s a perfect example of what Skwarecki is talking about.
She used ChatGPT to write a letter to someone who was dealing with a loss in their family and this is what the AI came up with:
Dear [Name],
I was deeply saddened to hear about the loss of your mother. Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time. Your mother was a wonderful person and I feel privileged to have known her through you.
I know that no words can ease the pain you must be feeling right now, but please don’t hesitate to reach out to me if there is anything I can do to help. I am here for you and I care about you.
Please accept my heartfelt condolences.
Sincerely, [Your Name]
Not bad at all, huh?
Give it a shot and see what you think!
Categories: SCI/TECH
Tags: · ai, artificial intelligence, chatgpt, chores, science, single topic, tasks, tech, top