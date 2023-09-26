‘A piece of toast is not dinner.’ People Are Talking About The Dark Side Of The “Girl Dinner” TikTok Trend
by Matthew Gilligan
If you haven’t heard of the “girl dinner” trend yet, then let me enlighten you.
It’s basically a small meal that a woman throws together with whatever they have in their kitchen, maybe something like noodles, olive oil, and cheese like the woman did in the video below.
@gracestamariaamy girl dinner x♬ original sound – karma carr
Here’s another example.
@grodygirl and both r so valid honestly #girldinner ♬ original sound – 🥀🔪em🔪🥀
The point is that it doesn’t take a lot of effort and women just use whatever they happen to find around their kitchens.
But some people are concerned that this trend might be having harmful effects on the eating habits of women.
Here’s an example of a woman who only had a Red Bull for dinner and tagged it #girldinner.
@42omadisyn #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #girldinner #redbull #sugarfreeredbull ♬ original sound – karma carr
And this woman skipped dinner altogether and just decided to sleep.
@itswhitney.0 The most important meal of the day, servin it up gary’s way #girldinner #sleepfordinner #tiredaf #fyp #fypage #fyp ♬ original sound – karma carr
Another person only ate a popsicle.
@karmapilled i CANT FIND THE GIRL DINNER PERSONS ACC BUT SHE IS MY HERO (alt: @karma (´◠ω◠`) ♬ original sound – karma carr
One of the other concerns is that it will inspire not only women not eating enough food, but also food that isn’t necessarily good for them.
@brookiebarry Girlllll dinnerrrrr #food #macandcheese #dinonuggets #dinnerideas ♬ original sound – karma carr
One TikTok user shared a video that she has since deleted because she received some backlash, but she might have offended some people with the truth.
She said, “Girl dinner does not mean under-fed dinner. Girl dinner does not mean disordered eating dinner. A bag of popcorn is not dinner. A piece of toast is not dinner. A shot of vodka is certainly not dinner.”
She added that the trend “is glamorizing disordered eating as a cute little girly thing.”
We’ll have to keep an eye on this trend as it progresses.
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · food, girl dinner, relationships, tiktok, top, video, viral, women