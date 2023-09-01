The Shirk Report – Volume 751
by Ashley Dreiling
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Happy Birthday, MTV
– Ten fingers
– 1951 Indian Motors law mower
– Hail storm turns Italy’s streets into rivers of ice
– Very scary pomegranate
– New type of interactive reality play
– Westeros but in Google Maps format
– The Boss
– Plane shoots through moon
– Never open your window on a safari
– Skilled n’ dominating
– Ready for an adventure
– You had me in the first half
– The contrast of life
– Not her first rodeo
– How to sell expired food
– Gym circus
– That’s nice…isn’t it?
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– A funeral for fish and chips: why are Britain’s chippies disappearing?
– 15 Weird and Bizarre Pirate Traditions Most People Don’t Know About
– Lobby Life
– Here’s What Happens If You Don’t Stretch Before Running
– Hexagon heaven: Scientists reveal bees and wasps use the same math to build their nests
– Sneaky Signs That Your Child Is Dehydrated
– Hyperspectral imaging can detect chemical signatures of earthbound objects from space
– Woman Asks if She’s Wrong for Not Letting Her Niece Be the Flower Girl at Her Wedding
– Can You Pass the English Premier League’s Fitness Test?
– ‘I Own A Village Of Tiny Homes In The Arizona Desert That Were Built To Feel Like Treehouses’ — See Inside
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
