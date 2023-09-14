September 14, 2023 at 11:48 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 753

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report Volume 753

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Historical moment
Dude tries to fill 20-liter bucket with purchase of free Burger King soda
Golden Gate gate
Casually headbutts seagull
When you look up POS in the dictionary
Hot chocolate choir
A tree that was struck by lightning, exposing its vascular system
The arts college called and denied his application
Ridiculously photogenic horse
Metallica in 1985
Commercial lawn mowing
Sardine/mackeral/banana skewer
Brave sparrow
This beautiful cloud pattern
Reindeer could use a good meal
“What’s up, Dad?”
How to throw away $100K in 5 seconds
Red moon
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ as Sung by a Maori Choir Is Beautiful To Hear
The $105 Trillion World Economy, Visualized
Experience: I don’t feel fear
How a US lab created energy with fusion—again
A Visit to the Doctor Changed Everything About My Exercise Routine
People Share Things That Are a Lot Cheaper if You Do It Yourself
True Crime, True Faith: The Texas Mom Who Stopped A Monster
Add These Sodas to Your Bad Wine
When the Woods Get Noisy, the Animals Get Nervous
The enduring allure of a good love triangle

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk Volume 753 Featured Image The Shirk Report Volume 753

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter