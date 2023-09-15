‘They keep demanding I get up and make them food.’ Mom Wonders If Telling Her 11-Year-Old Twins To Make Their Own Breakfast Makes Her Selfish.
by Trisha Leigh
This mom has 11yo twins who insist on waking her up to make a big breakfast on the weekends.
My twins (both 11m) have started this thing on the weekends where they wake up at the ass crack of dawn and wake me up because they’re hungry.
Most of the time, I get up and make them food but sometimes (like today) I don’t feel very well and I tell them to make themselves some cereal, make something microwaveable, or grab a snack until I fully wake up. (I’m a slow riser— I can’t just get up and go)
They keep demanding I get up and make them food. My partner believes that I’m in the right when I do this and that they’re 100% capable of feeding themselves. While I’m honestly not sure.
I understand that eating something cooked by your mom is special and an act of love and maybe that’s why the boys are so pushy about it.
I admittedly have a hard time finding the line between coddling my kids and pushing them to have more independence.
So that is why I’m here, looking for outside opinions.
I know that it will be for the best in the end.