‘I was ready to battle for the tenants until I saw the photos.’ A Landlord Showed How Tenants Transformed His Property Into The Creepiest House You’ve Ever Seen
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ll just never understand some people…
They can be rude, crude, ignorant, and downright WEIRD.
And I think these tenants definitely fall into ALL of those categories.
A landlord shared a video on TikTok and showed viewers what a house they rent out looked like BEFORE tenants moved in and then AFTER they moved out.
And it ain’t pretty, friends.
The photos of the house before look just fine. The place is clean, bright, and perfectly normal.
But then the renters moved in…
The photos of what the place looked like after the tenants moved out are enough to make anyone cringe.
One room was altered to make it look like it had exposed brick and there were pipes coming in and out of various walls.
The house also had all kinds of bad/strange paint jobs and was generally left in a completely filthy state.
And so many doors were even made to look like something out of a medieval dungeon.
The whole place was just WEIRD…and I wonder what was going on in there…
The bedroom looked like this before…
And they transformed it into something that looks awesome if you want to live in a haunted house.
Let’s take a look at the video.
@its_principle
#landlord #tenantsfromhell #realestateinvesting
And here’s what people had to say.
One viewer is totally on the landlord’s side.
Another individual was really thrown off by what these folks did to this apartment.
And this TikTok user thinks they know what was really going on here.
What in the world were these people thinking?
Absolute craziness!