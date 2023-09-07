Woman Asks If She’s Wrong For Refusing To Accept An Apology After Her Mother In Law Said Something Truly Awul
by Justin Gardner
Wow… this lady done messed up BAD.
Because you can’t expect somebody to let you make things better when you don’t just step over the line… you vault over it with wild abandon.
I don’t know what possessed this woman to say what she said, but needless to say that Reddit has opinions.
Take a read and we’ll be back at the end with some reaction…
Aita for refusing to attend an apology dinner after my mother in law called me a bad mother at my son’s funeral?
I lost my son to congenital heart disease and he did not survive the open heart surgery at the age of 1 year and 6 months. He was the greatest blessing I had in my life. Everyone kept telling me things will get easier with time. I know that no matter how much time goes by I’ll still be missing my baby and everything sweet about him.
Mother in law and I were in constant conflict. Things always been bad between us but in those months we reached our limit. She kept getting involved in my son’s treatment., and criticized every decision I made claiming I didn’t know how to handle my son’s illness. We went low contact but she kept causing issues occasionally. My husband was torn between our son’s illness and his mother’s issues.
When my son passed away she came to the funeral and caused a scene by arguing with me knowing I had no energy for it. She used the fact that everyone was there so she could say it was my fault my son was born sick and I didn’t take care of him properly, that I didn’t listen to her when suggested other ways to treat his condition. And That I was the one who took their grandchild away from them and caused them heartache.
She then loudly called me a bad mother I had no idea how I kept my composure and kept standing on both feet. My mom and sisters responded by telling her to leave. my husband was sitting down crying. She then went to tell everyone I kicked her out as a way to hurt her further and lied that I convinced my husband to ban her from visiting her grandson’s grave.
My husband later sent his side of family an email talking about my mother in law’s behavior during and after our son’s illness and telling them he no longer will be seeing her. That had the family criticizing us saying mother in law was just trying to do what was best for her grandbaby and called us selfish for assuming we’re the only ones struggling with this tragedy.
We haven’t seen his mom in 1 year and 8 months. I’m now 3 months pregnant. No one knew only my sister in law (brother in law’s wife) but word got out. Though we told her not to say anything. Week later I had family members saying I was invited to a dinner hosted by mother in law so she could both apologize in front of the whole family and settle this issue before the baby’s born.
They said mother in law was regretful, and offered to financially provide for her grandbaby and they want to see that. I refused But My husband surprisingly wants me to go.
I had his grandparents calling me telling me that I’m a person with a good heart and forgiveness’s something I’m capable of giving. I told them I’ll never be sitting at the same table with the person who called me a bad mother at my child’s funeral. I still remember it vividly til this very day.
My sisters said this change of heart from mother in law is probably for the new baby. It could be but I insisted I won’t come. They’re saying I’m making hard for everyone to move on and past this unresolved pain and should really go.
I mean… can you blame her? That woman said it was her fault that her son was born sick?
Why would you do that ever?!
Yeah, reddit had some opinions.
Oh did they… including this comment which says that she is completely right to never forgive her.
Seems a little harsh, don’t ya think?
Still… what this MIL did was insane.
In fact, people think this is being staged just to make them look better.
I mean seriously, who does this??
Just the worst ever.