‘Twenty five dollars? Are you joking?’ Customer Asked For A Recommendation And Was Given A Can Of Tuna Fish And Potato Chips
by Matthew Gilligan
I have a feeling that the video you’re about to see might make you reconsider ever asking a server at a restaurant for a recommendation ever again…
A woman named Sophie posted a video to TikTok and showed the meal she received after she asked her server for a recommendation and the employee said she should try a dish at the restaurant similar to tuna tartare.
The meal she actually received turned out to be canned tuna and chips and she felt like she had to share this abomination with the world.
Sophie asked, “Okay, is inflation that bad?”
Sophie was expecting the “raw tuna crudo” and she was definitely disappointed by what she received.
It kind of looks like cat food, doesn’t it?
The meal cost $25 and Sophie said, “Twenty-five ******* dollars. Are you joking? I am shocked.”
Check out her video.
@sophiebokelmann
I am shaken 😂
Now let’s see how people reacted.
This person said they would have sent this back in a hurry.
Another individual thinks the kitchen staff was probably laughing about this.
And one person really hopes she didn’t pay for this travesty.
I bet they thought she’d eat it.