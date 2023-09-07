Was She Petty To Put Her Dad And New Stepmom On Social Media Blast?
by Trisha Leigh
We expect our parents to have our best interests at heart. When that doesn’t happen, I think most of us at least hope that they will include us in their lives.
OP is nearly an adult (legally), with her 18th birthday just days away, when her father is set to marry his girlfriend. She describes her relationship with her father as good, and states that she also liked his girlfriend before all of this as well.
I (f18) was always pretty close to my dad. Closer to my mom but I often visited my dad (about 3-4 times a week). A few years ago he started dating “Anna”.
Anna and I always got along when my dad proposed I was happy Anna seemed like she would be a great stepmom.
A bit before the wedding (after OP had bought a dress and shoes, etc), they sat her down and told her they were having a child-free wedding – no guests under 18.
Well a few weeks before the wedding after I had bought everything (dress, shoes, etc) my dad and Anna said they needed to “talk to me” Anna and my dad decided to have a child free wedding which I get especially for young kids.
Well turns out child-free means no one under 18. On the day of the wedding, I was still going to be 17 so, therefore, I’m not allowed to be at the wedding because Anna wants to stay true to the child-free rule even for the daughter of the groom and her about-to-be stepdaughter.
This applied to her even though she’s his daughter and she would turn 18 two days and she wasn’t invited to the wedding. They would hear no arguments from her.
The funny thing is my 18th birthday was just 2 days after the wedding. But still, I wasn’t allowed to go. The wedding was just last weekend (the 12th) and my birthday was yesterday (the 14th).
I haven’t talked to Anna or my dad since they told me I couldn’t attend the wedding since I wasn’t an Adult.
Her mother took her on a birthday trip instead, and while there, OP shared a post that made it clear why she wasn’t at the wedding instead.
My mom ended up taking me on a birthday vacation and yesterday I posted birthday pictures on Facebook and said finally an adult I’m so glad my dad and Anna didn’t allow me at their wedding since I was under 18 I feel more mature since yesterday.
The family was freaking out asking if that was true and bashing my dad and Anna.
Her father and stepmother are calling her immature and some of her friends think she should have let it go.
I later got a bunch of texts from my dad and Anna calling me immature and a selfish brat and that’s why I was too immature to be at a wedding.
I was talking to some friends and they said I was kinda an AH for doing that and I should have just let it go.
Does Reddit agree? Let’s find out!
The top comment definitely doesn’t think OP is a jerk in any way.
This person thinks OP should keep the receipts.
And this commenter hopes OP will be able to move forward and enjoy her life.
Most people are willing to bet it was the stepmother’s idea.
Sadly, it’s pretty clear that OP’s dad just doesn’t care.
This one makes me sad for her.
I guess their relationship wasn’t as good as she thought.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, black text, evil stepmother, family, family red flags, red flags, reddit, top, wedding red flags